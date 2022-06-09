Pawan faults govt for failure of SSC students

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on the state government which cannot provide employment by setting up at least 10 industries and cannot support farmers by providing them support price and also can't make people happy by controlling skyrocketing prices. He said that at least it couldn't nurture children to become self-reliant by providing proper education.

He took strong exception to the statement of ministers blaming parents for improper guidance to their wards. He recalled that similarly, they threw the blame on mothers when the criminals outrage the modesty of girls. When the tenant farmers resorted to suicide, they said that they are not tenant farmers, he said in a statement on Wednesday. "The pass percentage in the 10th Class results during 2018 and 2019 is 94.48 per cent and 94.88 per cent respectively. However, only 67.26 per cent of students got through the exam this year. It is the lowest pass percentage. More than two lakh students have failed. The government declared that Rs 16,000 crore was sanctioned for Nadu-Nedu. Where have all these thousands of crores of rupees gone? Adequate teaching staff shall be recruited well in advance. The government did not issue DSC notification since coming to power. The government shall consider suggestions of expert educationalists to get good results," he said

Stating that what can one expect from the government which had deputed teachers to maintain queue lines at liquor shops, he said this is the result of the sin of depriving teachers of their real duty of teaching. The government started exploitation by asking students to pay Rs 500 for revaluation. Understanding the mental condition of students who failed the exam and considering their future, the government must give 10 grace marks to those who failed without wasting their valuable time, he suggested. Pawan demanded on behalf of his party and parents of the students to announce free recounting and supplementary examinations. He appealed to the government not to spoil the future of the students because of its inability.