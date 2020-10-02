Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy: Village secretariats removed graft in government services

Vijayawada: Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy appealed to people to clap at 7 pm on Friday (October 2) outside their houses to compliment the services of the village and ward volunteers for completing one year of the service.

While addressing the media here on Thursday, the minister said, "The secretariat system is helping people to receive the welfare schemes at their doorsteps. It was unprecedented that four lakh unemployed youth secured jobs at a onceand nowhere in the country were such steps taken".

The minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that the village secretariats are providing 543 civic services to people without giving any scope for corruption. The Union Cabinet secretary complimented the efforts of the state government in providing services to people.

Recalling the appointments, he said that 1,93,006 were appointed as village volunteers, 68,913 were appointed as ward volunteers at the rate of one volunteer for every 50 houses and 1,26, 725 were appointed as secretaries in secretariats throughout the state. In spite of the pandemic, the village and ward volunteers continued their services without a break.

Referring to the NREGA works, the minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that a target was set to provide 30 crore work days to the people in rural areas under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. In the financial year of 2020-21, the was target set to provide 21 crore work days and already 20.80 crore work days were provided by now. The officials are planning to provide 28 crore work days by March this financial year, he said.