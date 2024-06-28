Pensions worth Rs 183 cr to be disbursed in Eluru dist

Eluru: District Collector K Vetri Selvi conducted a videoconference from the Collectorate here on Thursday to guide the officials on issues related to the distribution of pensions in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the State Government.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that various pensions worth Rs 183 crore will be distributed to 2,68,904 beneficiaries in Eluru district on July 1. All arrangements have been made for the distribution of pensions along with arrears as per the orders of the state government.

Secretariat employees have been asked to go to the houses of the pensioners and distribute the pensions on July 1. The increased pensions will come into effect from April 1, so that on July 1, each pensioner will get Rs 7,000.

After that, every month they will get Rs 4,000 towards NTR Bharosa pension.

She said that 50 houses have been allotted to each secretariat employee. In case of more than 50 houses, only government employees of other departments should be assigned with the task of pension distribution.

She clarified that Asha workers should not be used for distribution under any circumstances. On Saturday, June 29, the pension money should be drawn from the bank.

Mapping of pensions should be completed by the morning of June 28.

Control rooms should be set up at the district and mandal-levels to provide information regarding the distribution of pensions.

The pension distribution programme should start from 6 am and steps should be taken to complete 95 per cent distribution on the first day. Within these two days, measures should be taken to inform the beneficiaries of the pensions regarding the distribution of pensions in the villages. She said that the receipt received from the pensioner should be submitted to the higher authorities.

ZP CEO KSS Subbarao, DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, DPO Srinivas Viswanath, LDM Neeladri and others participated.