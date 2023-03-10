People told not to panic over H3N2 viral infection

Director of medical education (DME) Dr V Vinod Kumar appealed to people here on Thursday not to panic over the spread of H3N2 viral infection since it lasts only three to four days. Addressing the media at the Government hospital here along with Dr S Raghu, Professor of Pulmonology and superintendent of Guntur Chest and Fever hospital and Dr Leela, Dr Vinod Kumar said that the viral infection is caused by Influenza A type variant and it is an upper respiratory tract illness. Principal of Siddhartha Medical College Dr K Sudhakar is also present.





Dr Vinod Kumar said that the infection more commonly affects the people who move in crowds and classrooms, offices and other crowded places. It spreads through droplet infection due to coughing and sneezing by the infected person. Twelve cases were found positive in January and nine cases in February in the VRDL Lab at Tirupati Referring to the symptoms, the DME said that moderate to high grade fever is the common symptom coupled with cough, throat pain, runny nose, headache and dizziness and vomiting in rare cases.





Generally, the patient would suffer three to four days and recover completely if they are otherwise healthy. At times, people may suffer from dry cough for more than one week which would subside with simple measures. If patient is suffering from other complications like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, HIV and any prolonged illness, the disease may prolong. And in case patient is more than 65-years-old , the disease may last more days. Likewise, smokers, alcoholics and drug addicts may also face the problem of prolonged illness.





Dr Vinod Kumar elaborated on the management of the disease stating that the patient needs to undergo Real Time PCR test by taking nasal or oral swab to confirm the infection. He prescribed paracetamol, brufen, and throat-smoothening agents which are sufficient for uncomplicated cases. Referring to the prevention, he appealed to people to wear masks while moving in crowded and public places. He suggested that children should not be sent to schools in case of infection for four days. Influenza vaccination is advised to vulnerable people every six months or year.





Dr Vinod Kumar suggested covering of nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing with tissue paper and dispose it of carefully. He also suggested complete rest and taking of plenty of fluids, nutritious food to enhance the immune system. It is better to maintain physical distancing. He appealed to people not to take medicine without doctor's prescription and not to travel in case of flu symptoms. And most important thing is not to panic, he added.



