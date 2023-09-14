Polavaram: Genco MD K V N Chakradhara Babu inspects works of Polavaram hydropower plant

Polavaram : AP Genco managing director K V N Chakradhara Babu inspected the Polavaram hydropower station to assess the progress of the construction. Following the review, he stressed the importance of completing the project within the specified time frame.

He was accompanied by officials of Genco, the water resources department and Megha Engineering. His visit began with examining the Polavaram spillway, and upper and lower cofferdams.

Chakradhara Babu inspected the construction from the upper portion of the Polavaram hydropower station, taking time to traverse through the hydropower plant’s tunnels. He also examined the arrangements of cone and draft tubes in the lower area before ascending to the top of the station in a crane basket, offering him a panoramic view of the ongoing work. The inspection further included an assessment of the tile rise channel.

The MD and his team planted saplings at the site to emphasise the commitment to environmental sustainability. Later, a review was held with representatives of Genco and Megha Engineering Company in which Chakradhara Babu praised the project’s progress, noting that it had proceeded according to the specified targets without any significant issues.

He urged all stakeholders to adhere to the established plan and work diligently to ensure the project’s swift completion. Additionally, he assured full support from Genco and the government for successfully constructing the power station.

He highlighted the power project’s vital role, emphasising on resolving electricity shortages in the state and bolstering the energy supply to the industrial and agricultural sectors. The inspection team included APGenco hydel director MV Satyanarayana and other officials were present.