Police plan meeting with heads of educational institutions

Vijayawada city police decided to convene a meeting with the heads and principals of all educational institutions located on MG Road, Moghalrajpuram, Patamata, Nirmala junction and other areas to discuss the measures to be taken to avoid traffic congestion on MG Road and nearby areas during evening hours.

MG Road has become a hub of educational institutions for over three decades. Corporate educational institutions too are increased on MG Road increasing the vehicular movement and causing traffic congestions. School and college buses will leave the busy MG Road and Patamata area in a span of two hours between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm. Besides, city buses too are overcrowded with students. Two-wheelers and cars also pass on the MG Road in a large number causing slow movement of vehicles. Commuters are facing difficulties due to traffic congestion.

Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata, speaking to the media on Wednesday, said a meeting will be convened very soon with the heads of educational institutions to chalk out a plan for change of school and college timings so that all vehicles do not come on MG Road at the same time. He said suggestions will be given to educational institutions to change school/college timings so that vehicles will come at different times and will leave the school/college at different times and it will reduce the traffic to some extent in the evening.

When VIP vehicles pass on MG road, traffic police are facing hardships to regulate the traffic. Moreover, during evening hours traffic problem is very high at Benz circle.

The Commissioner along with in-charge DCP M Ravindranath Babu, Traffic ADCP D Prasad, central ACP P Bhaskara Rao, traffic ACP J Venkata Narayana, south ACP Dr B Ravi Kiran and other traffic circle inspectors and others visited MG Road, Benz circle, Tadigadapa, P and T Colony, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road, Auto Nagar and other areas on Wednesday and inspected the vehicular movement and traffic congestion. The Commissioner is also focusing on avoiding parking on the MG road in the peak traffic hours.

Rana said the police will suggest the educational institutions to change the timings so that the vehicular traffic will be decreased in the peak hours in evening. He suggested the shopping malls provide parking facilities to the customers in cellars and other places. Scores of educational institutions are located in Labbipet, Moghalrajpuram, Patamata and other nearby areas. It is estimated that more than 30,000 students attend the schools and colleges on MG Road and adjacent colonies daily and all leave the schools and college in the gap of two hours.