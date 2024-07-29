  • Menu
Praja Darbar organised

Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy holding a Praja Darbar at Mankollu village on Sunday
Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy holding a Praja Darbar at Mankollu village on Sunday

Eluru: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy organised a Praja Darbar at Mankollu village of Chatrai mandal on...

Eluru: Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy organised a Praja Darbar at Mankollu village of Chatrai mandal on Sunday.

The people of the village participated in the programme and brought their problems to the notice of the minister. He told officials to address their problems and needs on welfare and development. The villagers urged the minister to allocate a place for a crematorium in their village. They also requested him to make the assigned lands online, take up repairs to Cheepurupalli to Polavaram Bridge, provide accident insurance to the fishermen, and to solve the electricity problem.

The minister ordered the officials to solve the problems immediately. Officials of various departments, TDP leaders and others participated.

