Prepare comprehensive voters list by Jan 5, Collector Dilli Rao tells BLOs

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao instructed all the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive voters list and ensure no errors in the list.

As part of the Special Summary Revision 2024, BLOs are verifying voters’ details at ground level by visiting apartments and houses.

In view of this, the Collector inspected the BLOs’ work process on Friday at Vijayawada and said that a door-to-door verification will be conducted from July 21 to August 21 for one month across the district. The Collector said that the BLOs are being made aware of the precautions to be taken during the verification. He also suggested checking migrating voters’ (who went from one place to another place in the concerned limits) details clearly. Voters’ details living in apartments must be distinguished and every voter details should have a separate door number, and plot number, he added.

Collector Dilli Rao directed the BLOs to take steps towards enrolling new voters whose age is above 18. He asked to send proposals for setting up a new polling booth if there are more than 1,500 voters in a single place. He ordered that all the claims and objections should be resolved by December 26 and prepare a comprehensive and error-free voter list by January 5, 2024.