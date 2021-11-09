Prices skyrocketed in YSRCP rule: MP Kesineni Srinivas

Vijayawada: Senior TDP leader and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas appealed to the voters of Jaggaiahpet Municipality to defeat the YSRCP in the municipal elections due on November 15.

He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh are not happy with the YSRCP government. Kesineni Nani participated in the municipal election campaign in Jaggaiahpet along with former MLAs Sriram Tataiah and Nettem Raghuram. The MP said the prices of essential commodities increased in the State since the YSRCP came to power. He said the State government is not reducing the VAT on diesel and petrol in the State when other States have reduced the same and it shows his commitment towards the people. He demanded the State government to immediately reduce the taxes on diesel and petrol in the State.

He urged the voters to think before casting their vote. People of Andhra Pradesh are expecting the rule of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said the TDP government had not increased the taxes and burdened the people. He alleged the YSRCP government is not completing the final stages of TIDCO houses in Jaggaiahpet municipality.

He recalled the TDP government had started the construction of houses but the YCP government is not providing basic infrastructure in the housing colonies. He alleged that the YSRCP government is not in a position to complete the unfinished houses and handover to the beneficiaries. Former MLAs Nettem Raghuram and Sriram Tataiah urged the voters to vote for the TDP in the municipal elections.

They narrated the taxes increased in the state since the YCP government came to power. Several hundred local party leaders and functionaries participated in the election campaign. Jaggaiahpet will go to the municipal polls for 31 municipal wards on November 15.