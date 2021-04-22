Private labs told to upload Covid test reports on website in 24hrs

Vijayawada: The district administration is taking measures to collect the details of all Covid cases and asked the private labs to submit the details of all positive cases to the Medical and Health department as soon as they get report.

With the gradual increase of Covid cases in the district, the people are rushing to Covid test centres arranged by the district administration at the Government Hospitals, Area Hospitals and PHCs in the district. More than 100 centres are collecting samples for the Covid tests.

Krishna district Joint Collector L Siva Sankar on Wednesday conducted a review meeting with the officials on the Covid cases, maintenance of hospitals, labs, and other Covid-related issues at the Joint Collector's office. Addressing on the occasion, the Joint Collector said that the district administration has set up 104 call centre to give suggestions and doing other services to Covid patients. He said the private labs must upload the details of Covid test reports within 24 hours without fail.

He said the Covid controlroom was set up at the Sub-Collector's office in Vijayawada and data entry operators will be recruited soon to upload the details of the total Covid cases on the website. He asked the officials to conduct a Zoom conference and give instructions to the private labs to furnish the details of the Covid reports to the government. Siva Sankar said sometimes problems arise at the Government Hospitals when all Covid positives directly go the GGH for the treatment and admission. The Covid positive persons can consult 104 call centre or go to the Triage centre in the Dental College for the suggestions and later they can join the hospital for treatment. Sub-Collector HM Dhyana Chandra, Assistant trainee collector Sobhita, Project Director, DRDA, M Srinivasa Rao, DM and HO Dr M Suhasini and other officials were present in the meeting.