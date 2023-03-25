  • Menu
Pvt schools told to admit poor students free of cost

Pvt schools told to admit poor students free of cost
DEO CV Renuka addressing a press conference at her officeb in Vijayawada on Friday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan


DEO Renuka says all private educational institutions should provide 25% of seats to poor students free of cost

Vijayawada (NTR district): The Right to Education Act should be implemented in the district in its letter and spirit from the next academic year and private educational institutions should provide 25 per cent of seats to poor students free of cost, said NTR District Education Officer (DEO) CV Renuka. Addressing the media at her office here on Friday, the DEO said that all the private unaided schools, which are following IB, ICSE, CBSE and State syllabus, should provide 25 per cent of the seats in the first class of their schools from the next academic year, under Section 12(1) (C) of Right to Education Act.


Among the 25 per cent, five per cent of the seats would go to orphans, physically handicapped and children of HIV victims; 10 per cent to Scheduled Castes; four per cent to STs; and 6 per cent of seats to the poor in OC, BC and Minorities. Renuka appealed to the poor people to avail the opportunity to provide education to their children. She instructed deputy education officers, mandal education officers, and private school managements concerned, village/ward secretariat staff, to help the parents to get their children admitted in the schools. The deserved candidates may apply on http://cse.ap.gov.in by April 10.

X