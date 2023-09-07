Live
Railway Claims Tribunal to hold Lok Adalat 2nd phase from Sept 11
Vijayawada: Inorder to provide speedy justice and to ensure prompt disposal of pending registered cases due to untoward incidents and accidents in their jurisdiction, Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), Amaravati Bench at Guntur will hold second phase of Lok Adalat services from September 11 to 14.
The objective of holding the Lok Adalat is to provide relief to the rail users by way of expeditious payment of compensation to the victims of rail accidents.
Addressing the media, Member Judicial of RCT Gyan Prakash Tewari said that during the second phase, 100 registered cases that were mutually agreed for fair compensation by both private parties and the Railway administration would be taken in just a span of four days.
