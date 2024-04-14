Rajahmundry: BJP flayed over delay in release of manifesto

Rajahmundry : Congress MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju said that the Congress party’s election manifesto is a comprehensive document which was prepared taking into consideration the welfare of all sections of people in the country.

He wondered why the BJP which has been ruling the country for the last 10 years has not been able to release its manifesto so far. He criticised the BJP for trying to steer the country towards “Dictatorship” by promoting the slogan of one nation, one party and one leader.

Speaking to the media at the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency election office here, he said that the party’s manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra,’ contains five key points.

The Congress has promised to carry out a caste census for social justice and to amend the Constitution to allow more than 50 per cent reservation based on the population of different castes.

The creation of the SC & ST sub-plan at the national level has been included in the Congress manifesto. Minimum support price for farmers and payment of compensation under the crop insurance within 30 days have been incorporated. He recalled that Aarogyasri was introduced in AP earlier by the Congress government.

The implementation of minimum wages, making contract employees permanent and filling 30 lakh jobs have been given priority in the manifesto. The Nyay Patra also specified that poor women will be identified and a sum of Rs one lakh will be deposited in each of their accounts every year.

Rudra Raju said while the Congress party was focusing on ensuring justice to all sections, the BJP has been planning to abolish reservations. Congress would give top priority to according the Special Category Status (SCS) to AP, the party’s MP candidate said.



Rajahmundry city MLA candidate Boda Venkat, Rajahmundry rural candidate Balepalli Murali and others were present at the media conference.

