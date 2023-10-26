Rajamahendravaram: TDP files complaint against YSRCP leaders for violating Section 30

Rajamahendravaram : TDP leaders said that Sections 144 and 30 has been imposed in the city for more than 40 days, but the police have not been paying any attention to the activities of the YSRCP which are violating these Sections.

TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna, state executive secretaries Adireddy Srinivas, Erra Venu Gopala Rayudu, secretary K Naveen Kumar, TNTUC state general secretary V Srinivasa Rao, legal cell State vice-president R Prasad, TDP city president R Maneswara Rao and others lodged a complaint with the III Town police on Wednesday and demand to take immediate action against Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, City YSRCP coordinator Guduri Srinivas, president Adapa Srihari and 50 others.

The TDP leaders alleged that YSRCP leaders led by MP Bharat burnt an effigy of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at Quarry Market Centre on Tuesday night.

Will one law be implemented for TDP and another law for YSRCP in the state, they questioned. They criticised that the leaders of the TDP were arrested when they came on road to protest, but the police did not take any action against the YSRCP, even though they are holding dharnas and protests.

The TDP leaders demanded that the YSRCP should answer why Chandrababu’s effigy was burnt. The TDP leaders said that, if cases are not filed against the YSRCP leaders who burnt Naidu’s effigy within two days, they will approach the court.

Former MLC Adireddy Apparao, State Convener of BC Sadhikara Samiti Settibalija Division Kudupudi Sattibabu, State General Secretary of Telugu Youth Nakka Devivaraprasad, State Representative of SC Cell Ethalapati Krishna, City TDP Secretary Kilaparthi Srinivas and others were present.