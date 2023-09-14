Rajamahendravaram: TDP plans massive movement against arrest

Rajamahendravaram : TDP has decided to intensify the movement against their chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. A programme called ‘Babu tho Nenu’ is being conducted across the joint Godavari district. Although TDP workers have been protesting across the district for the last five days, the leadership feels that the absence of a united plan of action is a shortcoming. The movement against Chandrababu’s arrest is crucial to gather people’s support in the wake of Assembly elections fast approaching.

TDP ranks alleged that the ruling YSRCP is harassing Naidu with illegal cases after the people showed huge support for the various programmes undertaken by the TDP. The TDP, which wants to have a broad discussion among the people of the district, prepared a massive campaign to facilitate it.

TDP leaders said that apart from politics, all sections of people are also opposing Chandrababu’s arrest. They point to the success of the recent State bandh without the involvement of the leaders as an example.

The party leadership directed the constituency in-charges of the joint East Godavari districts for making the ‘Babu tho Nenu’ programme a success. As part of this, phase-wise agitations will be held across the district. In the first phase, relay initiations will be held in the constituency centre. In the next phase, all the constituency leaders will go on a hunger strike in one of the mandal headquarters.

On the same day, the party workers will go door to door and explain the anarchy of Jagan’s government and gather public opinion against Naidu’s arrest. Resolution boards are also set up at initiation camps, TDP leaders said. However, the party feels that the police should act legally and cooperate for these programmes to run smoothly.

The party key leaders are calling on the party cadre to prepare for massive Jail Bharo agitation if the police prevent peaceful movements with unilateral repressions.