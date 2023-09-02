Rajamahendravaram: Yuvagalam Padayatra enters East Godavari district

Rajamahendravaram : On the 201st day, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra entered Pothavaram village of Gopalapuram constituency of East Godavari district on Friday.

Lokesh stayed at Kanakadripuram village of Koyyala Gudem mandal in Polavaram constituency on Thursday night. On Friday, he reached Pothavaram in Nallajerla mandal.

From Pothavaram to Nallajerla, welcome arches and flexes have been set up and thousands of activists under the leadership of TDP State general secretary and Gopalapuram constituency party in-charge Maddipati Venkataraju, TDP politburo member and Rajamahendravarm rural constituency MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, district president KS Jawahar and others gave a warm welcome.

Lokesh interacted with farmers at Pothavaram centre and also spoke with the villagers of Kowlam. In Chipurugudem village, contract employees of electricity department explained their problems to Lokesh.

Nara Lokesh had a face-to-face meeting with Dalit women in Prakasraopalem of Nallajerla mandal on Friday.