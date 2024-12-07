  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Resolve problems of public transport dept staff

Resolve problems of public transport dept staff
x
Highlights

APJAC, Amaravati leaders submitted a representation to Principal Secretary, CMO, Muddada Ravi Chandra at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday demanding the government to solve the long pending problems of the staff working in Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD).

Vijayawada: APJAC, Amaravati leaders submitted a representation to Principal Secretary, CMO, Muddada Ravi Chandra at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Friday demanding the government to solve the long pending problems of the staff working in Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD).

APJAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, general secretary P Damodara Rao, associate chairman TV Phani Perraju and others met the Principal Secretary and explained the pending problems of APSRTC.

The JAC leaders said the night allowance of the APSRTC drivers and conductors was pending and demanded the government to release the same.

They said the staff were also not getting promotions. The JAC leaders said many posts in various departments are lying vacant and they need to be filled. They said posts of garage staff, drivers, conductors, clerical staff, supervisors and paramedical staff are lying vacant and should be filled immediately.

They said there was a need to buy new RTC buses to meet the demands of the bus passengers.

The JAC leaders said the Principal Secretary had assured to fulfill some demands of the RTC staff.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick