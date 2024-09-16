  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Retired EE’s services hailed

Akkineni Venkateswara Rao being felicitated on retirement
x

Akkineni Venkateswara Rao being felicitated on retirement

Highlights

The services of Akkineni Venkateswara Rao who worked as Executive Engineer in the Panchayat Raj department have been hailed during the function organised in connection with the farewell on his retirement here on Sunday.

Vijayawada: The services of Akkineni Venkateswara Rao who worked as Executive Engineer in the Panchayat Raj department have been hailed during the function organised in connection with the farewell on his retirement here on Sunday.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan recalled his services and said Akkineni discharged his duty honestly.

Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkatrao, Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad, engineering in chief of Panchayat Raj Balu Nayak, deputy chief engineer Sivakumar, APNGO leader A Vidyasagar, former MLA Dasari Balavardhana Rao, Water Users Federation leader Alla Gopalakrishna, Engineers Association leader Muralikrishna, Sangita Rao, Someswara Rao also attended the meeting.

A Vidyasagar said that there were no complaints against Akkineni Venkateswara Rao during his long tenure of 37 years. The retired engineer thanked everyone for the felicitation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick