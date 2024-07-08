Live
- A promo-run held for Vizag Navy Marathon
- Subbareddy peps up YSRCP leaders
- Vizag cops crack 80 property cases in June
- IIT Madras to launch employability-focussed programmes
- A young and dynamic leader
- Visakhapatnam: Thousands take part in Rath Yatra in city
- Hathras stampede a conspiracy
- The Journo-turned-mass leader
- YSRCP scoffs at panel on post-bifurcation issues
- Know Your MLA: RVSKK Ranga Rao - Baby Naina: A man of masses
Revanth Reddy for Guntur today
Guntur: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will participate in the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy to be held at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri on Monday.
According to official sources, he will start from Hyderabad at 3.15 pm on Monday. He will reach Gannavaram International Airport at 4 pm. He will reach CK Convention Centre at Mangalagiri by Road at 4.15 pm.
After taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations, at 6 pm he will start from CK Convention Centre to Gannavaram International Airport. At 7 pm, he will depart for Hyderabad by special flight. He will reach Begumpet Airport at 7.45 pm.
