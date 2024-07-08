Revanth Reddy for Guntur today

Guntur: Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy will participate in the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of the late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy to be held at CK Convention Centre in Mangalagiri on Monday.

According to official sources, he will start from Hyderabad at 3.15 pm on Monday. He will reach Gannavaram International Airport at 4 pm. He will reach CK Convention Centre at Mangalagiri by Road at 4.15 pm.

After taking part in the birth anniversary celebrations, at 6 pm he will start from CK Convention Centre to Gannavaram International Airport. At 7 pm, he will depart for Hyderabad by special flight. He will reach Begumpet Airport at 7.45 pm.