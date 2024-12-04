Revenue Sadassulu to be held from Dec 6 to 8

Vijayawada: The State government on Tuesday issued orders to conduct Revenue Sadassus in the State from December 6 to 8.

As per the orders issued by Special Chief Secretary R P Sisodia, the government intends to conduct Revenue Sadassulu with the primary objective to resolve issues pertaining to lands at the village level.

A team of officers belonging to relevant departments shall visit each and every revenue village and obtain representations from all the persons having lands related issues with specific reference to those affected by land grabbing issues related to Freehold and Sec 22A with proper and advance communication.

The District Collector and the Joint Collectors shall finalise the district schedule and monitor the village/mandal level petitions receiving/disposing mechanism and ensure redressal within time. All the petitions will be entered into online in a separate window created by the RTGS.

The Joint Collector is designated as Sadassulu coordinator. Collectors shall instruct the Sub-Collectors/ revenue divisional officers and tahsildars to prepare a schedule for the conduct of revenue sadassulu in each village in their division. The entire day may be allocated for large revenue villages and half-a-day for small revenue villages.