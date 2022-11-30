Road repairs to be taken up at a cost of Rs 17,000 cr: Minister Dadisetti Raja

Vijayawada(NTR District): Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja said that the government would take up road repair works worth Rs 17,000 crore and complete them in 13 months. Raja was the chief guest at the oath-taking ceremony of the members of Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC) at R&B office building here on Tuesday. 13 directors took oath on Tuesday and one director will take the oath later.

He said the government has spent Rs 2,000 crore for road repair and patch works across the State. He said the government has appointed members to the APRDC and 13 of them took oath on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Raja said the State government is using advanced technology to repair the roads in the State. He said roads for a stretch of 8,000 km were repaired with Rs 2,000 crore and will continue road repair works with modern technology.

The Minister said that a pilot project was started to take up road repair works with modern technology and the first works were taken up with Rs 12.12 crore to the extent of 10 km from Gajjaram and Hukumpet in East Godavari district. He urged the directors to bring to the notice of the R&B department on the bad condition of the roads in their districts and help in developing roads.

Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation chairman Kanumuri Subbaraju has asked APRDC members to work as per the expectations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

R&B Engineer-in-chief K Nayeemulla, Engineer-in-chief (Admin) K Venugopala Reddy, APRDC Managing Director L Srinivasa Reddy and others attended the oath taking ceremony.