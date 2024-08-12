Rs 113 cr released for modernisation of 160 temples across State

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said action will be taken on the person who videographed the presiding deity of Sri Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada recently.

He said the incident was reported to the Commissioner of Police and police are investigating the case by getting video footage.

He said action will be taken on the person who is responsible for videographing at the main temple on August 7.

The Minister assumed office at a new chamber in the Secretariat on Sunday amidst chanting of Vedic mantras and after performing puja. He signed the first file releasing Rs 113 cr for the modernisation of 160 temples and second file releasing Rs one crore for development of Agastewara Swamy temple in Mandapeta in East Godavari district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister alleged that the previous YSRCP government misused endowment funds. He said after the NDA government came to power in the State under the leadership of Nara Chandrababu Naidu revamping of temples started from Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam.

The Minister said that 27,105 temples were present under the Endowments department along with 4,65,000 acres of land. Steps have been taken to prevent encroachment of endowments lands. He stressed the need for setting up of 462 new trust boards.

He said that the Harathi programme in Krishna and Godavari rivers will be restarted soon. He recalled that Chandrababu Naidu had earlier started the Harathi puja programme after completion of Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme and diverting Godavari water to Krishna through Pattiseema.

The Minister said that the amount to be given to temples having below Rs 50,000 income will be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 and the necessary GO will be issued soon.

He said during the coming revenue sadassus which are scheduled to start from August 15, petitions will be received on encroachment of endowments lands. He said steps will be taken to protect the endowments lands.

Joint commissioner of endowments Ajad, deputy commissioner Ratan Raju and other officials were

present.