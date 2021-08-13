RTC MD pats conductor for setting rare record

Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated the bus conductor Abbas Vali for setting a rare record of writing the name of APSRTC 7,600 times on a post card.



It may be recalled that Abbas Vali wrote the name of APSRTC on a post card 7,600 times and the India Book of Records would mention it in its latest edition.

The MD appreciated the efforts of the bus conductor to set the record and get full publicity to the APSRTC throughout the country attracting the attention of the print and electronic media.

Later, he personally watched the feat of Abbas Vali on the post card with a magnifying glass. Abbas Vali said that he was happy that he was selected by India Book of Records in an online entry. He said that he was informed that his feat would be published in the next edition of the book. He thanked the depot manager Rupasri for encouraging him.