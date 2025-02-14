RTC to operate 3,500 buses for Maha Sivaratri season

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to operate 3,500 buses to 99 various Saivaite shrines from different districts to mark the MahaSivaratri festival to be celebrated on February 26. The RTC is expecting revenue of Rs11 crore this year by operating special services. In 2024, the APSRTC operated 3,259 buses to 99 Siva

temples and earned Rs 10.07 crore by operating 17.02 lakh km with 100 percent occupation ratio.

Maha Sivaratri is one of the biggest festivals in the state and lakhs of devotees visit the Siva temples and other holy shrines.

The RTC issued instructions to the executive directors on the arrangements for the special services and bus passengers.

The RTC management issued instructions to the executive directors that special buses shall be planned to operate from all depots and all major towns to Srisailam duly providing advance reservation from both ends.

Therefore, it is advised to take all the precautions accordingly and make the MahaSivaratriJatara a grand success to realise the targeted revenue of Rs. 11.00 crore.