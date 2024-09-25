RTG to be used to render better services to people

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a 100-day Time Governance project aimed at providing better services to citizens.

The Chief Minister visited the Real Time Governance (RTG) centre at the state Secretariat and discussed with officials the plans to facilitate the delivery of citizen services and to speed up governance.

He directed officials to prepare a plan within 100 days for providing citizen services and for undertaking government programmes through Real Time Governance.

He recalled that the RTG centre was launched as a prestigious project during the earlier TDP regime. However, the previous government of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) completely kept the system aside.

For the first time after the victory in the recent elections and after assuming office as the chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu visited the RTG Centre. He reviewed the activities of the facility.

Subsequently, he held a meeting with Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other senior officials in the RTG Central Command Control Room.

The Chief Minister discussed with officials the plans to ensure smooth delivery of citizen services through RTG. The officials explained how the process of governance can be speeded up through this system.

Chandrababu Naidu discussed with officials the programmes to be undertaken in the coming days through RTG.

He asked officials to prepare a plan for all the departments to quickly provide services by using master data relating to citizens available at RTG Centre.

He said a policy should be prepared and implemented to provide automatic services to citizens for obtaining Aadhaar cards, vaccination data, school admissions, enrolling names in ration cards, marriage certificates and other certificates.

The Chief Minister suggested to officials to evolve an action plan on how to use Real Time Governance for activities like sanitation, traffic management, accident and crime control, roads, irrigation projects, management of agriculture canals, agriculture, floods, heavy rains, calamities and disaster management.

He told officials that if a system is prepared for data analysis and delivery of government services through CCTV cameras and drones and the government’s response to the problems in real-time, people can be provided quick assistance.