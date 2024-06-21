Safety Driving Education Centre set up at DTC office

Guntur: District Transport Department officials have set up a Safety Driving Education Centre at the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office here to create awareness on road safety.

The department officials are asking those who apply for LLR, driving licenses, vehicle fitness certificates, renewal of the vehicle fitness certificates, cases booked against minors for driving the vehicles, cases booked for triple riding, those visit the DTC office for permit for goods vehicles to visit Safety Driving Education Centre and watch the video film on road safety.

A motor vehicle inspector sits in the Centre and explains the video film. Earlier, the officials screened the video film in the colleges and created awareness.

According to sources, after Vizag and Vijayawada, this centre was opened at DTC’s office in Guntur 10 days ago with the cooperation of the local vehicle dealers.

Every day on average 300-400 persons visit the centre and watch the videos. The aim of opening the Centre is to create awareness on road safety and to reduce accidental deaths.

The Transport department in association with the police department launched a special drive for the last one month and booked cases against triple riding and minor driving the vehicles. From May 15 to June 12, the officials booked 300 cases. They booked 31 cases against the school and college vehicles not maintaining the vehicles standards as per the Motor Vehicle Act.