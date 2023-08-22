SCR cancels several trains in Vijayawada section amid interlocking works

The South Central Railway has cancelled a significant number of trains due to non-interlocking works for the third line on Khurda Road under the East Coast Railway. Many trains have been fully cancelled, while others have been partially cancelled due to interlocking works in Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar, Haridaspur-Dhanmandal section, and Gundala in the Vijayawada section.



According to the announcements, 75 trains will be cancelled from today till the 29th of this month. Additionally, six services between Bhubaneswar – Mumbai, Howrah–Secunderabad, and Bhubaneswar–Secunderabad will operate from Khurda Road instead of Bhubaneswar on various dates from the 24th to the 30th of this month.

Furthermore, 18 trains have been partially cancelled due to interlocking works at Gundala in the Vijayawada section. The cancellation of these trains in the South Central Railway will certainly affect thousands of passengers, who will now have to make alternative arrangements. However, as it is not the peak season for festivals and holidays, it is expected that the crowd will be relatively less. Nevertheless, the decision to cancel these trains will have a significant impact on daily commuters.





Due to non-interlocking work in Gunadala – Vijayawada section, the following trains are cancelled, partially cancelled as follows:



