Seek fresh mandate on 3 capitals: Naidu to CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'attributing motives' to the court instead of implementing its order on Amaravati capital.

Naidu advised the Chief Minister to resign and seek fresh mandate on his 3 capitals if he was keen on his dangerous "3-card game" with the people. The High Court intervened just because the AP government deliberately violated the 'irrevocable agreement' that it along with the CRDA reached with the Amaravati farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the party central office, the TDP chief said Jagan Mohan Reddy's disrespectful comments on the court in the Assembly on Thursday marked a new peak in three years of 'destructive politics'. The courts had a bounden duty to uphold the fundamental rights of farmers, who gave 34,000 acre of their ancestral lands for developing capital for all 5 crore people of the State.

Naidu termed it as unfortunate that the CM had no idea about the court being an independent entity under the constitution. Just like the legislature and the executive, the judiciary and the media were also two other pillars of the constitution of India. If the YSRCP government had any reservations against the HC order, it could have approached the Supreme Court whose judgements would be final.

Chandrababu Naidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime could even file clarification petitions in the High Court itself. The directions for completing the capital works within 3 months should not have been described as 'impractical'. The terms and conditions in the agreement had clearly laid down the plan for handing developed plots in return for the lands given by the farmers, he said.