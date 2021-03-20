Seema making rapid strides in edu sector: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Vijayawada: Delivering his address at the I, II and III Convocation of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, Andhra Pradesh Governor and Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that with emerging higher education institutions, the Rayalaseema region is witnessing considerable advancement in education sector.

The Governor, who participated in the Convocation through video conference from Raj Bhavan on Friday, said he has been closely monitoring the progress of the newly-established universities in the state and was happy to know that these universities are progressing in the right direction.

The Governor said the Urdu University that made its beginning in the state just five years ago has made considerable progress with the implementation of both Urdu and English in the curriculum. He said the Rayalaseema region is now witnessing development with implementation of several projects and emerging as a hub of higher education institutions.

In his welcome address, Prof Muzaffer Ali, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University said with eight departments and 13 courses, the university is making good strides.

Minister for education Audimulapu Suresh said that learning more than one language always helps students achieve better career opportunities . "The State government has been giving top priority to higher education in the state and more funds will be allocated for education sector in the coming budget," he said.

Dr Mohammed Aslam Parvaiz, former Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University delivered the key note address.

Prof Muzaffer Ali, Vice-Chancellor, presented the gold medals to 11 students and degrees to graduating students of Dr Abdul Haq Urdu University on behalf of the Chancellor. Mukesh Kumar Meena, secretary to the Governor, Prof Srinivasulu, registrar, the faculty, the students, the parents and others attended the Convocation programme.