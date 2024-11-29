Sell paddy to the govt, get MSP: Manohar to farmers

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar urged the paddy farmers to sell their produce to the government and get the minimum support price (MSP). He said that the government has made arrangements for payment of price within 24 hours to the farmers.

Manohar along with the Pamarru MLA Varla Kumar Raja visited Kanumuru, Kondayapalem and Addada village of Pamarru Assembly constituency in Krishna district on Thursday and spoke to farmers.

He enquired about the problems of the farmers and assured them that the government would help them sell their produce without any hurdles. When some farmers informed the minster that some rice millers are not procuring the 1262 variety paddy, the minister replied that the farmers need not worry about it. He said the government would buy 1262 variety too. Manohar asked the farmers to call him directly if they face any problems.

Later, interacting with the media, the civil supplies minister said the state government had introduced reforms in paddy procurement that some changes were made on purchase of paddy with high moisture levels.

He said the farmers can sell their paddy to any rice miller as per their wish. As per the suggestions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, the civil supplies department is implementing the paddy procurement and payments are made within 24 hours of the sale of paddy. He suggested the farmers not to trust the middlemen and their assurances.

He warned of stern action against the rice millers if they fail to pay MSP and mills would also be closed if they don’t follow government guidelines.

Krishna district agriculture officer N Padmavathi, Vuyyuru RDO B S Hela Sharon, district civil supplies officer V Parvathi and other officials accompanied the minister.