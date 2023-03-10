  • Menu
Sentini Hospitals opens 'Women Care Centre'

Sentini Hospitals Managing Director & Executive Director Dr Padma Movva and Anand Srinivas Movva respectively has inaugurated ‘Women Care Centre’ here on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Vijayawada (NTR district): Sentini Hospitals Managing Director & Executive Director Dr Padma Movva and Anand Srinivas Movva respectively has inaugurated 'Women Care Centre' here on Wednesday, on the occasion of International Women's Day. Speaking on the occasion, the MD said that this centre is the first standalone centre in the State for obstetrics and gynaecology services extended by highly qualified and experienced OBGY team of doctors supported by female multi-disciplined super specialists. Since most of the support staff of the centre is females, this will ensure quality and comfort to patients and their families. On this occasion, Sentini Women Care Centre extended a few services - free OPD services until March 31, 2023; 25% concession on investigation; very patient friendly & affordable delivery packages; and highly discounted 'Well woman health check package - for the benefit of people of all walks of the society.


