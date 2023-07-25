SFI demands distribution of textbooks

Vijayawada: Student Federation of India (SFI) NTR district committee staged 8-hour protest here on Monday, demanding that the government distribute textbooks to intermediate students and fill the vacant lecturer posts in government colleges.

Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) MLC KS Lakshmana Rao launched SFI agitation at Dharna Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government should distribute textbooks to students free of cost. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government was neglecting the students’ issues, he alleged. Even though the 2023-24 academic year started two months ago, the government failed to distribute textbooks so far, he commented. Lakshmana Rao demanded the government to implement mid-day meals in government colleges. The CM forgot the promises, which were given during his election campaign, he recalled.

SFI State president K Prasanna Kumar alleged that Amma Vodi amounts differ as some of the mothers are getting Rs 7,000 and others got Rs 9,000. As per the assurance of the government, it should be Rs 15,000 per student, he reminded. If the government fails to fulfil all its promises, SFI will lay siege to CMO, he warned.

Meanwhile, SFI’s former leader Ch Babu Rao, former MLA MA Gafoor, KVPS State general secretary A Malyadri and AIDWA leader Asha extended their support to the agitation.

SFI NTR district president M Someswara Rao, secretary Ch Venkateswara Rao, leaders Sk Jahida, G Gopi Naik, Kumara Swamy and others participated in the protest.