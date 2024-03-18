Live
- NTR district police conducts flag march
- Devotees rush normal at Tirumala today, to take six hours for darshans
- Navy nabs 35 Somali pirates, rescues crew
- Group-I Prelims conducted smoothly
- Create roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years, PM tells Ministers
- Spandana cancelled
- United Forum for Democracy releases public manifesto
- Foreign students attacked for Namaz
- Officials told to strictly implement election code for elections
- All eyes on Hinjili Assembly seat
Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar here on Sunday informed that the Spandana programme to be held on Monday at the VMC office is cancelled due to implementation of the election model code of conduct. In a press release, the Commissioner said the Spandana programme will be cancelled till the end of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He appealed to the people to note the cancellation of the Spandana programme every Monday at the ward secretariats and VMC office.
