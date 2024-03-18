Spandana cancelled

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar here on Sunday informed that the Spandana programme to be held on Monday at the VMC office is cancelled due to implementation of the election model code of conduct. In a press release, the Commissioner said the Spandana programme will be cancelled till the end of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He appealed to the people to note the cancellation of the Spandana programme every Monday at the ward secretariats and VMC office.