  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Spandana cancelled

Spandana cancelled
x
Highlights

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar here on Sunday informed that the Spandana programme to be held...

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar here on Sunday informed that the Spandana programme to be held on Monday at the VMC office is cancelled due to implementation of the election model code of conduct. In a press release, the Commissioner said the Spandana programme will be cancelled till the end of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He appealed to the people to note the cancellation of the Spandana programme every Monday at the ward secretariats and VMC office.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X