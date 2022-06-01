Special app to monitor prices of essentials

Vijayawada: Chief secretary Sameer Sharma said a special app will be launched within a week to monitor the prices of vegetables at Rythu Bazaars and essential commodities.

Conducting a review meeting with officials in this regard on Tuesday, the chief secretary directed the officials to make available vegetables and cooking oil in Rythu Bazaars. He said at present, marketing, civil supplies and vigilance officials are monitoring the prices of essential commodities through a dash board.

This system should be brought into single window mode by developing a special app. Director of economic and statistics and marketing officials are making efforts in this regard.

The chief secretary said that the app will help to know the stock position of essential commodities and monitor the prices regularly for the benefit of people. Rythu Bazaars CEO Srinivasa Rao explained to the chief secretary about the prices of vegetables. He said tomato is being made available at Rythu Bazaars at Rs 64 a kilogram whereas the price in open market stands at Rs 80 per kg. The legal metrology and vigilance and enforcement officials said that 2,166 cases were registered against those selling cooking oils at excess price since February 28. They said a fine of Rs 56 lakh was collected from the offenders.

Secretary, civil supplies, Girija Sankar, commissioner of marketing PS Pradyumna, DG, vigilence and enforcement Sankabartha and other officials participated in the video conference.