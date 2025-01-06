Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham begins

Vijayawada: Mummuneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham would be hosting a grand devotional event, ‘Srimad Bhagavata Saptaham,’ a seven-day discourse by the orator Dr Medasani Mohan. The programme will last till January 9 at Siddhartha Auditorium.

Srimad Bhagavatam, a revered Purana narrates the eternal battle between good and evil forces, emphasising the path to ‘moksha.’ It is believed that listening to the Bhagavatam yields spiritual merit equivalent to performing significant rituals such as ‘yagam’ and ‘yagnam.’

Dr Medasani Mohan, known for his profound knowledge and engaging style has delivered insightful lectures on various topics, including the creation of the universe and the incarnations of Lord Vishnu, such as Matsya, Kurma, Varaha, and Narasimha.

His captivating discourse has drawn large numbers of devotees, who have gathered to immerse themselves in this spiritual experience. The event continues to inspire and uplift all who attended.