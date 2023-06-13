State wouldn’t have been divided if Chiru was made CM: Chinta Mohan

Vijayawada: Former Union minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan opined that If Chiranjeevi was made chief minister after the death of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy the state would not have been divided. “We made a mistake by making N Kiran Kumar Reddy as chief minister,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Mohan said Kapus would be given CM post for two-and-a-half years and other BCs for the remaining term if Congress is voted to power in the state. Stating that the party would win 125 Assembly seats and 17 MP seats in the next general elections, he said support to Congress in the state had increased enormously after its thumping victory in Karnataka Assembly polls.

The Congress leader said vote to YSRCP is a vote to BJP and same would be the case if people vote for TDP. “The three parties are three-in-one parties. Whenever CM Jagan Mohan Reddy runs out of oxygen, he goes to Delhi. Union home minister Amit Shah gives oxygen to him. There is no development in the state except ‘jail, bail, murders and suicides in the past four years,” he alleged.

He criticised the BJP government at the Centre was privatising all the public sector companies which were nationalised by the Congress government.