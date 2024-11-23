Students exhorted to adopt latest technology

Vijayawada: West MLA Yalamanchili Satyanarayana aka Sujana Chowdary appealed to the students to adopt latest technology to reach greater heights in future.

He was speaking after inaugurating a library and IoT Digital Laboratory jointly set up by the SEEDS Foundation and the Sujana Foundation at a cost of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively at GNR Municipal Corporation High School here on Friday.

He also inaugurated an eye camp for the students organised by the LV Prasad Eye Hospital.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, he said that other schools in the Assembly constituency would also be developed on the same lines.

He said that there would be revolutionary changes in the future based on Artificial Intelligence and the students should acquire knowledge on the latest technology.

The MLA sought the cooperation of the officials and the people’s representatives for developing the constituency.

He appealed to people to bring the problems to his notice to solve them. Later, he distributed scholarships to the students who excelled in the tenth class examinations last year.

SEEDS founder Ramireddy Chandramohan Reddy said science, mathematics, physics and other subjects would be easily understood with the help of digital labs. He said that with the cooperation of the Sujana Foundation they would carry out more service activities.

DEO EV Subba Rao, in-charge Headmaster BV Ramana, corporator Mylalvarapu Ratna Kumari, Sujana Foundation advisor Vejendla Srinivasa Rao, Krishna Murthy, Nithin, SEEDS AP manager Venugopal Reddy, NDA leaders Adduri Sriram, Mylavarapu Durga Rao, Mylavarapu Krishna, Gudivada Narendra Raghava, Mahadevu Appaji Rao, Attaluru Pedababu, Pyla Suresh and others

participated.