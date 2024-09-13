Sunkollu village extends support to flood victims

Eluru: Responding to the call of Housing Minister Parthasarathy to help the flood victims, activists of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP from Sunkollu village of Nuzvid mandal handed over 2.5 tons of rice, 2,000 blankets and towels to the flood victims in Vijayawada.

The alliance members packed 5 kg bags of rice for 500 families and 1,000 blankets to help the victims in Vijayawada. The rice, blankets and one thousand towels were sent from the Minister’s camp office in Nuzvid for distribution to flood victims in Vijayawada city.

Sunkollu leaders said that this programme was undertaken with the inspiration given by the minister. The minister expressed his gratitude to the workers of the alliance for their support.