Live
- Greenwood High students outshine at F1 in Schools India Nationals
- Task force formed to promote tourism, heritage circuits
- Opposition blames govt over violence
- CM warns ruthless action against those trying to create divide on religious grounds
- 96,081 cusecs of water released from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar
- Mpox patient recovering well at LNJP Hospital: Director
- Shobha Karandlaje demands inquiry into Nagamangala clashes
- SC to deliver verdict on Kejriwal's bail plea today
- MUDA case: HC takes up CM’s petition for hearing
- Kadiri: Subsidised seeds distributed
Just In
Sunkollu village extends support to flood victims
Highlights
Eluru: Responding to the call of Housing Minister Parthasarathy to help the flood victims, activists of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP from Sunkollu...
Eluru: Responding to the call of Housing Minister Parthasarathy to help the flood victims, activists of Telugu Desam, Jana Sena and BJP from Sunkollu village of Nuzvid mandal handed over 2.5 tons of rice, 2,000 blankets and towels to the flood victims in Vijayawada.
The alliance members packed 5 kg bags of rice for 500 families and 1,000 blankets to help the victims in Vijayawada. The rice, blankets and one thousand towels were sent from the Minister’s camp office in Nuzvid for distribution to flood victims in Vijayawada city.
Sunkollu leaders said that this programme was undertaken with the inspiration given by the minister. The minister expressed his gratitude to the workers of the alliance for their support.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS