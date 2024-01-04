Live
- Naqiyah Haji draws inspiration from Nina Dobrev's 'Vampire Diaries' role for 'Shaitani Rasmein'
- YS Sharmila's entry will strengthen Congress party, says AP PCC chief
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
Just In
Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru
- 1. Refusal of entry to Chinni by MP’s followers triggers a clash between two sides
- 2. An SI on the duty at TDP office suffered head injury
- 3. Nani apologises to Tiruvuru people for the altercation, says such incidents will not recur
- 4. Rivalry has been going on between the siblings in Vijayawada where Chinni is trying for TDP Lok Sabha ticket
Vijayawada : Supporters of two TDP leaders, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his brother Shivnath alias Chinni clashed at the TDP office in Tiruvuru in NTR district on Wednesday. The dispute broke out at the party office when the supporters of Nani denied entry to Chinni into the office.
The MP organised a meeting at the TDP office in Turuvuru to discuss arrangements for the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the town on January 7. The two brothers Kesineni Nani and Kesineni Chinni, are at loggerheads for the last two years as Chinni is aspiring Vijayawada MP ticket from the TDP and been actively taking part in the party activities and strengthening his support among the cadre.
Both leaders are supervising the arrangements for the visit of party chief. When Nani’s supporters did not allow Chinni into the hall during the meeting, a clash ensued between enraged supporters of Chinni and MP’s supporters. Tiruvuru sub-inspector of police Satish who was present at the TDP office on duty sustained head injury and was taken to the hospital. The police pacified the two sides and brought the situation under control.
Responding to the clash, MP Kesineni Nani said the incident was like a storm in tea cup. Later, he tendered apology to the people of Tiruvuru and further stated that such incidents will not recur in Tiruvuru. Kesineni Chinni has said the TDP leadership will look into the matter.
The two brothers are in the same party and have differences for a long time.
On the other hand, Jana Sena functionaries, who came to office to attend the meeting have left the after the dispute broke out between the supporters of two brothers. Kesineni Nani’s supporters were disappointed as there was no photo of Nani in the flexes arranged near the TDP office. This also sparked protest from the supporters of Kesineni Nani.