Supporters of Kesineni brothers clash in Tiruvuru

Vijayawada : Supporters of two TDP leaders, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and his brother Shivnath alias Chinni clashed at the TDP office in Tiruvuru in NTR district on Wednesday. The dispute broke out at the party office when the supporters of Nani denied entry to Chinni into the office.

The MP organised a meeting at the TDP office in Turuvuru to discuss arrangements for the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to the town on January 7. The two brothers Kesineni Nani and Kesineni Chinni, are at loggerheads for the last two years as Chinni is aspiring Vijayawada MP ticket from the TDP and been actively taking part in the party activities and strengthening his support among the cadre.

Both leaders are supervising the arrangements for the visit of party chief. When Nani’s supporters did not allow Chinni into the hall during the meeting, a clash ensued between enraged supporters of Chinni and MP’s supporters. Tiruvuru sub-inspector of police Satish who was present at the TDP office on duty sustained head injury and was taken to the hospital. The police pacified the two sides and brought the situation under control.

Responding to the clash, MP Kesineni Nani said the incident was like a storm in tea cup. Later, he tendered apology to the people of Tiruvuru and further stated that such incidents will not recur in Tiruvuru. Kesineni Chinni has said the TDP leadership will look into the matter.

The two brothers are in the same party and have differences for a long time.

On the other hand, Jana Sena functionaries, who came to office to attend the meeting have left the after the dispute broke out between the supporters of two brothers. Kesineni Nani’s supporters were disappointed as there was no photo of Nani in the flexes arranged near the TDP office. This also sparked protest from the supporters of Kesineni Nani.