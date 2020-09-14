Supreme Court stays High Court orders on Swarna Palace accident case, gives nod for probe

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has got a big relief in the Supreme Court in Vijayawada Swarna Palace Ramesh covid Care Center case, which caused a stir in Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court granted stay on the AP High Court orders allowing the government to investigate the case. The court said that Dr. Ramesh could be trialed without being taken into custody and urged Ramesh to co-operate in the investigation.

Dr. Ramesh's Quash petition was recently heard in the High Court and issued interim orders not to take further action against the chairman. The court questioned why the collector, Sub-Collector, who allowed the original Swarna Palace to be the quarantine center were not held accountable. The High Court commented that there was also the fault of the authorities in this. Following which Jagan Mohan Reddy approached the Supreme Court to give stay on the High Court orders.



On August 9, a huge fire broke out at the Swarna Palace in Vijayawada covid Center run by Ramesh Hospital where as many as 10 people died and injuring 20 others. Police are investigating the incident. Several people have been questioned in the case while Dr Ramesh has been absconding ever since.