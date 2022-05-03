Take stern action against perpetrators of ghastly crimes says Naidu

Vijayawada: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday urged the DGP to act tough and prevent Andhra Pradesh from becoming the country's 'most feared hotbed of crimes and criminals.'

In a five-page letter to the DGP here, Naidu demanded stern action against the culprits in the latest ghastly crimes perpetrated at G Kothapalli, Srikalahasti, Tadepalli, Repalle railway station, Donakonda and other places.

Naidu said the State witnessed complete breakdown of law and order under the lawless rule of 'Jungle Raj' since June, 2019. People were living in constant fear and insecurity. The ruling YSRCP goons were committing murders and molestations with impunity.

Naidu told the DGP that in the last three years rapes and murders, encroachments and landgrabs, illicit liquor and drugs were in the news everyday and there was little impact of policing on the criminals.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored that the government's complacency had further fuelled crimes and emboldened the ruling party goons. This has caused a steady rise in violence and atrocities on women. In the past three days, several incidents of violence, atrocities against women, robbery, verbal abuse, illegal and nefarious activities had taken place across the State.

Condemning the government's indifference, the TDP chief said no prompt action was taken when on April 30, 58-year-old Ganji Prasad was murdered in broad day light in G Kothapalli village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

Naidu pointed out that Ganji Prasad's wife Satyavati had accused YSRCP MLA Talari Venkat Rao and his henchmen of murdering her husband. The villagers attacked the YSRCP MLA who was rescued only by the police. In Srikalahasti, the YSRCP leaders undermined democracy and attacked the TDP leaders in order to prevent them from filing nomination papers of Milk Cooperative Society elections on 30th April 2022.

Naidu told the DGP that Sakshi reporter attacked a senior citizen and misbehaved with a woman in Tadepalli recently in a land dispute. It happened in close proximity to the Chief Minister's residence and the State Police Headquarters (DGP Office).

He listed recent crimes against women and sought stringent action against the criminals involved.