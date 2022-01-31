TDP activist arrested in minor girl's suicide case

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Bhavanipuram police arrested Vinod Jain, Telugu Desam Party functionary and follower of Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas on Sunday in connection with the alleged sexual harassment and suicide of a 14-year-old girl, who jumped from their apartment in Kummaripalem on Saturday.

Before committing suicide, the girl wrote in her diary that Vinod Jain had sexually harassed her and he was responsible for her death. The girl was studying ninth class in a private school near Benz Circle.

Girl's father Gangadhar is a technician in VTPS and mother is teacher. The family is living in Lotus apartments in Kummaripalem. On Saturday evening, the girl went to the apartment terrace for walking and later fell from the terrace to the ground and died due to severe head injury. The parents lodged a complaint with the Bhavanipuram police. The girl before the death wrote clearly that Vinod Jain, a 50-year-old person and resident of the apartment, had sexually harassed her.

The body was sent to the government hostel for post-mortem.

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and others strongly condemned the sexual harassment by Vinod Jain and consoled the victim's family. They demanded the culprit must be punished.

On the other hand, photos of accused Vinod Jain went viral on social media. He was seen along with Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas.

YSRCP, Jana Sena and other parties have demanded that the culprit must be punished severely. They demanded that investigation must be completed as early as possible and the accused should be punished.

Vasireddy Padma visited the GGH and consoled the family members. She said the culprit must be hanged for harassing the girl. She alleged many women in the State suffered in the regime of Telugu Desam Party and questioned why the TDP leaders were not responding on the incident.