TDP conspiring against Jagan, alleges Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party general secretary and Govt Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy came down heavily on the TDP and a section of media for carrying out false campaign on Viveka murder case.



He said this was revealed in the judgement delivered by the TS High Court on Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s bail petition. He said as the Opposition TDP and the media supporting the TDP have not guts to face Jagan Mohan Reddy, they were resorting to the false campaign.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party Central office here on Wednesday, Sajjala said that some section of media were spreading falsehood in Viveka murder case and trying to influence the investigating agencies.

He expressed surprise over leakage of information from CBI to some section of media. He said Vivekananda Reddy was a senior leader of the YSR Congress Party and everyone used to respect him.

Ironically, the TDP and its alliance media started false campaign accusing YSRCP in Viveka murder case. However, the YSRCP leaders were maintaining silence respecting the system.

Sajjala said that the TDP itself was responsible for the defeat of Vivekananda Reddy in 2017 MLC elections. Surprisingly, Viveka’s daughter Sunitha was working with those who defeated her father.

He said Jagan Mohan Reddy preferred Avinash Reddy as MP candidate right from the beginning as he is a young leader who can look after the political affairs in Pulivendula.

Sajjala alleged that the TDP and some other leaders were extending support to Dastagiri who turned into an approver in Viveka murder case, in a bid to divert the murder case towards Jagan Mohan Reddy.