NDA alliance jubilant after Modi, Shah visit

Anakapalli: Thevisit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ushered in good omen for the NDA alliance and bad omen for the YSRCP, said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said JSP chief Pawan Kalyan is not a 'hero' just in reel life but a 'real' hero in real life.

Addressing Prajagalam programme here on Monday soon after Modi’s speech, Naidu attributed credit to Pawan Kalyan for making sacrifices, stitching alliance with the BJP and striving hard for the welfare of the people. "When I was in jail at Rajamahendravaram and people were struggling, Pawan Kalyan was the first person who came to me and announced alliance with the TDP. Both Pawan Kalyan and I spent sleepless nights going through the ordeals of the people of Andhra Pradesh," Naidu recalled.

Expressing confidence that the BJP-TDP-JSP combine will win over 160 Assembly and 25 Parliament seats in the forthcoming elections, Naidu stated that the alliance parties are certain to emerge victorious in 2024 polls.

He said while the alliance manifesto was packed with assurances from the Centre, YSRCP's manifesto was a 'waste paper'. He appreciated the way the government employees rejected the money offered by the YSRCP to buy votes. They have openly stated that they are looking for change, Naidu added.

He said 'psycho's' money-shelling attitude will no longer work in the state. Naidu predicted that the YSRCP is sure to lose badly in the ensuing polls.

During the 'Prajagalam' meeting, both the Prime Minister and Naidu appealed to the people to extend their support to the alliance candidates in all the constituencies and fight to dethrone the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh with a huge majority.

Later, Naidu introduced the alliance candidates on the stage and appealed to people to extend their support to them.