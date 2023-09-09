TDP leaders house arrested in Prakasam

Ongole: Following the arrest of Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu over the graft charges in an alleged scam in the Skill Development department, the district police started house arresting influential leaders as a preventive measure to avert possible protests by them, since morning on Saturday.

The district police house arrested the district TDP president Dr Nukasani Balaji at around 05.00AM, and also kept the Kondapi MLA Dr Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Giddalur former MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy, Markapuram former MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, Darsi former MLA Narapasetty Paparao, municipal chairman Narapasetty Pitchaiah and others in the house arrest.









The TDP AP vice president Damacharla Janardhana Rao said in a statement that the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu is the proof for how much grudge chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has over the opposition leader in the assembly. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy is resorting to diversion politics, and arresting the people who questioned the government. He demanded for immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu, and warned that they will take avenge on YSRCP in the elections.





VIDEO | Several TDP leaders have also been placed under house arrest following the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu by Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with the skill development case. pic.twitter.com/p5PbJ6aOrD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2023

Prakasam TDP president Balaji condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the wee hours as a motive of political vendetta, and termed the case as the is nothing but a tool to abuse power. He demanded for the release of Chandrababu Naidu immediately.