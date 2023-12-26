Live
- Meat for Kids?
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
- Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
Just In
TDP supports municipal workers’ strike, says Nara Lokesh
Calls on the party ranks to support the municipal and Asha workers who are struggling to solve their problems
Vijayawada: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh commented that AP has now become Udhyama Pradesh. After coming to power, Jagan, who had promised to be liked during his padayatra, was criticized for deceiving everyone. He said that TDP will also fully support the strike of municipal workers starting from Tuesday. He called on the party ranks to support the municipal and Asha workers who are struggling to solve their problems.
"There is nothing to lose if you fight... except the shackles of slavery. After coming to power, Jagan, who had promised during the Padayatra, deceived everyone including Anganwadis, municipal workers, Asha workers, soon volunteers.
TDP also fully supports the strike of municipal workers starting from today. Nara Lokesh tweeted, "Just as the TDP ranks across the state have supported the Anganwadi strike, I call on them to support the municipal and Asha workers who are struggling to solve their problems."