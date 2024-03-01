Live
Just In
Theatre artiste Radha Krishna Murthy passes away
Vijayawada: Yesteryear theatre artiste G Radha Krishna Murthy (92) passed away in a private hospital on Thursday morning. He worked and retired as political science lecturer in SRR & CVR Government College. He also did Post Graduation in theatre arts from Andhra University under the leadership of the then theatre arts director K Venkateswara Rao. GRK Murthy acted in many plays and playlets like ‘Edemiti’, ‘Natakam’, ‘Keerthiseshulu’, ‘Ragaragini’, ‘Phani’, ‘Kalaratri’. He was associated with Desiraju Jagannadharao, Basha, Prakhya Srirama murthy, Rao Gopala Rao, Potti Prasad, Chalapati.
Veteran writer, director Jandhyala, noted actor ‘Sutti’ Veerabhadra Rao, U Subbaraya Sarma, famous cinematographer MV Raghu and many more legends were trained under his leadership during career as lecturer. He was actively participating in many theatre activities till his last breath and associated with many cultural organizations like Sumadhura Kala Niketan, Drusya Vedika, Tapasvi Cultural Arts, Harsha Creations in the city.