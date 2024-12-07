Live
Three-day cultural festival inaugurated
A three-day cultural festival, Krishnaveni Sangeeta Neerajanam jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Central Sangeeta Nataka Academy and Andhra Pradesh State Cultural Department was inaugurated at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Friday.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Minister for Cinematography, Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh and others were present.
The classical musical festival commenced with the Nagaswara by T Prakash and T Balamurali Krishna. Prayer song rendered by M Nagalakshmi and team.
The impressive vocal concert by Rahul Vellal received appreciation from the audience. This was followed by a group vocal concert by Krishnamachari and the troupe.
In the afternoon session, Dhulipala Sivaramakrishna Sarma’s Harikatha was attracted by the gathering. The first day programme also scheduled the concerts of Baby Sreeram (Chennai), and Bharath Narayan, Sangotti Hariharan (Nama Sankeerthanam), Vocal concert by Sunil Gargeyan, Dr K Saraswathi Vidyardhi, classical vocal concert by Dr K Krishnakumar, Dr S Sowmya and D Srinivas.