Time to end YSRCP rule: TDP

Vemuru/Repalle : While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented his case as to why people should vote for YSRCP, the opposition TDP said it was time to end the YSRCP rule. Addressing Praja Galam public meeting in Guntur district on Friday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu raised the question, “Who killed Jagan’s Babai”? He said people should think if they should vote for such a person. He said this raises another question: Why not vote for the opposition in Pulivendula and why not in Kadapa? The state needs a government that would take care of development which was possible only by a double engine government. The Modi-led government at the Centre is poised for ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar’. Hence, the need of the hour is to ensure that the NDA alliance in the state gets 160 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Introducing the party candidates Krishna Prasad and Nakka Anandababu, he said they were local people and were always with the people of constituents helping them despite harassment by the state government unlike the “Dandupalayam batch” consisting of YSRCP leaders, who had looted the state during last five years.”

Naidu said that only five persons had benefitted in the last five years. There are Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrsihna Reddy, Y V Subbareddy and Peddireddy.

He said contrary to the claims being made at Sidham meetings of CM, the fact is that no section was happy. Farmers were committing suicide. The government failed to give compensation for the damages they suffered due to the cyclone.

Naidu said that he had cautioned people in 2019 that if YSRCP comes to power, Polavaram and Amaravati would be dumped and mafia rule will come to the state. But people got carried away by Jagan’s kisses and promises and appeal for one chance. The net result was that the state had suffered in all respects and Jagan had earned the reputation of being the only CM in the country to have ruined the state. Poverty in the state had gone up by 45% during the last five years, he added.