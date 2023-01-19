Vande Bharat Express evokes tremendous response

Vijayawada: The Vande Bharat Express has evoked huge response from passengers. This is reflected in the occupancy ratio for the first three days of regular service of the train, which has consistently witnessed full capacity utilisation of more than 100 per cent. For the journey from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad, the occupancy for 16th, 17th and 18th of January was 99 per cent, 144 per cent and 149 per cent respectively.

Similarly, for the journey between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, the average occupancy for the first three days was 122 per cent, 147 per cent and 117 per cent respectively.

The train consists of 14 AC Chair Car coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car coaches with the capacity of 1,024 and 104 seats respectively totalling to 1,128. This train is presently the most preferred option for day journey travel between the two stations as well as for intermediate stations of Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. Out of several trains that are available between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, Vande Bharat Express is the fastest travelling option covering the distance between the two stations in a short span of only eight-and-half hours. More importantly, the train is being operated at convenient timings suitable to the people who travel frequently during day times and that too in short notice. In one word, it provides safe, convenient and comfortable day journey travel for the people travelling between the two Telugu States.